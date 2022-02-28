 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Bellevue University host El Camino Latino conference

Over 80 students from 14 high schools attended El Camino Latino Conference held on the campus of Bellevue University on Friday. This is the second year the school has hosted the conference. High school juniors and seniors heard from speakers from Google, Hawkins Construction, Methodist Hospital and Union Pacific. The keynote speaker was Armando Salgado. The conference also featured speakers from a professional and student panel. “This conference is about connecting students with Omaha’s top employers,” said Gina Ponce, director of El Camino Latino Center. “And we want them to leave feeling like they have plan on how to continue their education and land the career of the dreams.”

