PHOTO: Bellevue West announces homecoming court

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bellevue West swept East in a boys tennis dual on Wednesday, Sept. 7, improving to 2-1 this season in duals, and followed that with a team win…
All four Bellevue schools played in the Chieftain Invitational at Tara Hills Golf Course in Papillion on Thursday.
Bellevue has lost a longtime teacher, musician and firefighter to cancer.
Senior leadership and mental fortitude have been the keys for Bellevue East in their 10-3 start to the season, their best since 2011.
Bellevue youth are invited to go fishing with Bellevue police officers.
Community organizations across Sarpy County will host events in memory of the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and honor first responders.
Cosplay costumes and vendors took over part of Bellevue University on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the college’s first ever Bruin Con. Presented by …
While Bellevue East hosted the Chieftain Tournament in the opening weekend of the softball season, Omaha Bryan and Bellevue West played in the…
Take a trip down memory lane at the Bellevue Little Theatre’s production of the nostalgic “Footloose,” director Joey Hartshorn said.
The Bellevue West Football team was firing on all cylinders on Friday, Sept. 2, when it cruised to a 60-13 win over Omaha Burke.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.