PHOTO: Bellevue West announces homecoming court

Bellevue West High School announced its 2022 homecoming court. Pictured front row are Sophia Woodard, Addisyn Stueve and Elise Curtis. Pictured center row are Riley Sine, Ava Wright, Tyler Kalinowski and Tamyia Bender. Pictured back row are Kyrell Jordan, Josiah Dotzler and Donnovan Whitfield. The Thunderbirds' homecoming is Friday, Sept. 16, and the king and queen will be announced Thursday night.
