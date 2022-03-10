 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO: Bellevue West Forensics teams earns runner-up finish at A-2 district tournament

  • 0
031622-bl-news-forensics

The Bellevue West Forensics team was runner-up at the A-2 District tournament on March 5 at Lincoln Southwest High School. The Thunderbirds qualified 11 events for the state championships on March 15-16 at Kearney High School. State qualifiers: Ashlee Leighty, Andrew Hedin, Lexi Dinverno, Tamyia Bender, Kilee Wilkinson, Aarj Patel, Carter Hamblin and Bri Narick.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert