PHOTO: Bellevue West Forensics teams earns runner-up finish at A-2 district tournament

Expectations will be high for Bellevue West heading into the NSAA Class A State Championships as the No. 2 team with a record of 23-3.
To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.bombshellpatriots.org/events-1/state-of-nebraska-female-veteran-conference.
LINCOLN — Bellevue West girls basketball journey back to the state tournament comes to a close in the quarterfinals with a 62-43 loss to Milla…
LINCOLN -- Facing Lincoln High in their first state tournament appearance since 2014, Bellevue East girls basketball gave up a 12-0 run to end…
Gretna
PAPILLION — The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners bid farewell to a faithful K9 officer at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, March 1.
The Bellevue Police Department will be hosting the Breaking Down Barriers conference on March 14.
The deadline to register is March 7.
To register, go to the BPD's website, at www.bellevuepd.com, and click on the Women’s Conference tab at the top of the page.
Making their first appearance in the NSAA Class A State Championships since 2014, Bellevue East is the No. 6 seed and will play Lincoln High.
LINCOLN -- Bellevue West comfortably advanced to the state semifinals with a 60-46 win over Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jeremy Krug has been named the director of bands at Bellevue East High School beginning the 2022-23 school year.
