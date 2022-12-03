 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Bellevue West mock trial wins regional level

120722-bl-news-mock-trial.jpg

The mock trial team at Bellevue West High School won the Region 9 contest for the Nebraska State Mock Trial. The Thunderbirds will advance to the state contest. The school's past success brought the Nebraska Supreme Court to hear oral arguments at the school earlier this year.
