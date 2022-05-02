 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Bellevue West prom royalty

051122-bl-news-prom-p1.jpg

Bellevue West High school prom king Kevin Lloyd and queen Kalista Begley. Bellevue West's prom was held Saturday, April 30.
