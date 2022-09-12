PHOTO: Gross Catholic announces homecoming court

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gross Catholic High School announced members of the school’s Around the World homecoming court, pictured Sept. 8 outside the school in Bellevue. Sophomore members of the court are Anna Rice, Mary Kate Upah, Alex Cogswell and Jacob Heffelfinger. Juniors are Ava Pajnigar, Mason Rempe, Anna Simpson, Brendan Brougham, Nate Pechar and Christian Swiecicki. Seniors are Maria Connealy, Cece Cronin, Margery McCartney, Isa Simpson, Lucy Venegas, Christian Anderson, Gabe Hardisty, Sal Nacarelli, Owen Nolte and Andrew Powers.
