 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO: Gross Catholic cheer team places 10th at national tournament

  • 0
022322-bl-spo-grosscheer

The Gross Catholic Cheer team had a 10th-place finish at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in the Small Varsity Division II Game Day division at Walt Disney World on Feb. 14.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert