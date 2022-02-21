 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO: Gross Catholic girls powerlifting team earns runner-up finish at state meet

  • 0
022322-bl-spo-powerlifting

From left, Arianna Alcala, Cadence Sweetmon, Rosalie Maxwell and Marie Brousek hoist up their trophy at the State Raw Powerlifting meet on Feb. 12. The Gross Catholic girls powerlifting team placed second at the State Raw Powerlifting meet at Creighton Prep on Feb. 12. Arianna Alcala took second place in the 105-pound weight class. Rosalie Maxwell earned first place in the 132-pound weight class. Cadence Sweetmon earned second place in the 148-pound weight class. Marie Brousek took fourth place in the 165-pound weight class. Kia Maxwell placed third in the 114-pound weight class and Gabriel Alcala placed first place at the 132-pound weight class.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert