PHOTO: Sailors practice jiu-jitsu about USS Nimitz

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Collections) 3rd Class Randal Dinogan from Bellevue and Airman Nicholas Parkinson from Aniepinburg, Texas, participate in a practice match during a Brazilian jiu-jitsu class in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. THE 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and IT routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.