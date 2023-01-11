 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BPS WELCOMES BACK SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS

PHOTO: Three incumbents extend tenures on Bellevue Public Schools board

011823-bl-news-bps-board.jpg

The Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education welcomed re-elected members to a new term and selected leadership for the new year. Pictured from left, Maureen McNamara, Phil Davidson and Nina Wolford take the oath of office at the Jan. 9 board meeting. McNamara was elected board president, and Kristy Kiviniemi was elected vice presiden
