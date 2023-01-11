PHOTO: Three incumbents extend tenures on Bellevue Public Schools board

Be the first to know
The dried bouquet of flowers preserved from Nettie Escamilla-Vela’s funeral service burned in the fire.
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community is suspending its programs and referring members to join the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.
Driving through 36th Street and Capehart Road shouldn’t be such a chore anymore.
Bellevue West was able to achieve rarified air on Monday night as both girls and boys won the Metro Holiday Tournament on their home court.
The Boy Scouts of America will pick up used Christmas trees and recycle them to avoid the formerly live trees ending up in area landfills.
Having covered all 15 Metro holiday tournament games — including eight in one day — I feel eminently qualified to speak on the subject.
Jaden Jackson came to Bellevue West with the reputation as a shooter.
