Follow this link for up to date coverage of the 2022 Primary Election numbers.
Three of the four candidates for Sarpy County treasurer shared their vision for the office with the Bellevue community at a forum on April 11.…
Eight candidates are running for three open seats on the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education. The Bellevue Leader sent the candidates a…
More and more campaign signs can be seen starting to pop up around Bellevue as the 2022 primary election nears.
Bellevue West won an exciting 10-inning thriller over Millard North in the District A-3 semifinals, but fell to Millard South 11-0 in the final.
The Ward IV seat on the council is the only contested Bellevue City Council race this year. The race features incumbent Kathy Welch against fellow Bellevue resident Bruce Yoder.
BELLEVUE – The Bellevue City Council met and took action on the following at its May 3 meeting:
Bellevue West hosted its first annual military signing day on April 27. In a similar style to an athlete signing day, these future military me…
There is no actor quite like Nicholas Cage.
