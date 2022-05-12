 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On May 6 at the monthly luncheon meeting of the Bellevue Woman's Club, representatives of six organizations received $1,000 checks each, proceeds of the club's successful March 26 fundraiser style show/luncheon. The donation recipients were the Bellevue Food Pantry, Bellevue Little Theatre, Bellevue Senior Community Center, Bellevue Police Dept. K-9 Unit, Bellevue Together and the Sarpy County Museum.
