 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Bellevue students go back to school

  • 0
Bellevue Goes Back to School 2022

Sarah Lach, third from left, colors with preschoolers, from left, Josephine Novotne, Zoey Loutzenhiser and William Smith on the first day of school at Avery Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Bellevue Goes Back to School 2022

THEN: Avery Elementary principal John Campbell greets kindergartner MacKenzy Dunn on her first day of school in 2016 as Megan Reed watches. This photograph appeared on the front page of the Bellevue Leader.
Bellevue Goes Back to School 2022

NOW: MacKenzy’s first day of sixth grade, her last year of elementary school and last year with Campbell as her principal.
Bellevue Goes Back to School 2022

Henry Stuart, 2, poses  at La Petite Academy in Bellevue for his first day of pre-kindergarten.
Bellevue Goes Back to School 2022

Oliver Stuart started kindergarten at Leonard Lawrence Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11. 
Bellevue Goes Back to School 2022

Bree and Peter Xoquic are excited for the first day of school at Central Elementary School in Bellevue.
Bellevue Goes Back to School 2022

Lindsay Walker helps her third grade class organize their school supplies on the first day of school at Avery Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Bellevue Goes Back to School 2022

Cassi Yates talks to her fifth grade class about playground behavior on the first day of school at Avery Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert