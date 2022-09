The Kiwanis Club held the community's annual 9/11 memorial ceremony Sunday at American Heroes Park.

The ceremony commemorated those who died during 9/11. Names of those from Nebraska and western Iowa were called out.

Representatives from the City of Bellevue, Bellevue Fire Department, Offutt Air Force Base, the Heartland of America Band, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10785, Bellevue East and West High School JROTC, and Honor and Remember -- Nebraska Chapter were involved with the event.