PHOTOS: Coloring With Cops at the Bellevue Public Library

Two officers with the Bellevue Police Department participated in Coloring With Cops at the Bellevue Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
010423-bl-news-coloring-cops-p1.JPG

The Bellevue Public Library invited two officers of the Bellevue Police Department on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to meet with children and color pages during the library's recurring Coloring With Cops activity, which provides an opportunity for the department to build community connections and for children to interact with a police officer.
010423-bl-news-coloring-cops-p2.JPG

010423-bl-news-coloring-cops-p3.JPG

010423-bl-news-coloring-cops-p4.jpg

010423-bl-news-coloring-cops-p5.jpg

010423-bl-news-coloring-cops-p6.jpg

