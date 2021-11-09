 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Fontenelle Hills neighbors gather at Camp Wakonda
PHOTOS: Fontenelle Hills neighbors gather at Camp Wakonda

After not being able to meet with neighbors for a year, the Fontenelle Hills Homeowners Association held a Fall Festival at Camp Wakonda, Bellevue, on Oct. 23.

Around 70 adults and 23 youngster attended and enjoyed games and prizes, including hamburgers and hot dogs, catered sides and drinks, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and two Fontenelle Forest representatives brought a small barn owl and two hawks for all to see.

111021-bl-news-font-p4

There were several activities for kids to enjoy at Camp Wakonda on Oct. 23 for the Fontenelle Hills fall gathering event.
111021-bl-news-font-p1

Sissy Silber, left, and Barb Babbitt entered Camp Wakonda on Oct. 23 for the Fontenelle Hills fall gathering event.
111021-bl-news-font-p2

The Mosier Family: Mike, Margie, Lindsey and Jon in back; the Mosier children, Molly, Ally and Lucy in front, gather on Oct. 23 at Camp Wakonda for the Fontenelle Hills fall gathering event.
111021-bl-news-font-p3

The F.H.H.A. Committee. Front row: India Casey; Nancy Barton, social director; Rich Casey, president; and Lisa Hoffman. Back row: Ray Turkle, vice president, and Lee Martin, treasurer, all helped out at Camp Wakonda on Oct. 23 for the Fontenelle Hills fall gathering.

The committee bringing all of this together included Rich Casey, president of the F.H.H.A.; his wife India; Nancy Barton, social director; Ray Turkle, vice president; his wife Lisa Hoffman, and Lee Martin, treasurer.

