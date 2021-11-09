PHOTOS: Fontenelle Hills neighbors gather at Camp Wakonda

After not being able to meet with neighbors for a year, the Fontenelle Hills Homeowners Association held a Fall Festival at Camp Wakonda, Bellevue, on Oct. 23.

Around 70 adults and 23 youngster attended and enjoyed games and prizes, including hamburgers and hot dogs, catered sides and drinks, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and two Fontenelle Forest representatives brought a small barn owl and two hawks for all to see.

The committee bringing all of this together included Rich Casey, president of the F.H.H.A.; his wife India; Nancy Barton, social director; Ray Turkle, vice president; his wife Lisa Hoffman, and Lee Martin, treasurer.

