 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Forest Station Elementary welcomes students on first day of school

  • 0

Students were welcomed at the fourth Omaha Public Schools elementary school in Bellevue for the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 17. Forest Station Elementary School, located at 1010 Childs Road West, brought in students previously assigned to Chandler View Elementary in Bellevue and Gomez Heritage Elementary in South Omaha. OPS also operates Gilder and Pawnee elementary schools in Bellevue, as well as Bryan middle and high schools. The three-floor Forest Station is named after nearby Fontenelle Forest, and its mascot, the Owls, references the forest's efforts to rehabilitate raptors.

Forest Station Elementary opening marks 4th OPS elementary in Bellevue
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Bellevue mural highlights prominent locations

New Bellevue mural highlights prominent locations

A new mural on Mission Avenue is designed to bring pride to the Bellevue community. Featuring vibrant colors, the painting spells out “Bellevue.” Inside each letter is an image of a prominent location within the city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert