PHOTOS: Forest Station Elementary welcomes students on first day of school

Students were welcomed at the fourth Omaha Public Schools elementary school in Bellevue for the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 17. Forest Station Elementary School, located at 1010 Childs Road West, brought in students previously assigned to Chandler View Elementary in Bellevue and Gomez Heritage Elementary in South Omaha. OPS also operates Gilder and Pawnee elementary schools in Bellevue, as well as Bryan middle and high schools. The three-floor Forest Station is named after nearby Fontenelle Forest, and its mascot, the Owls, references the forest's efforts to rehabilitate raptors.