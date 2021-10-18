 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Lemay Unified Day 2021
PHOTOS: Lemay Unified Day 2021

LeMay Elementary has recently become a Unified Champion School through Special Olympics Nebraska. Students and staff at Lemay Elementary School participated in several activities throughout the day on Oct. 12 to celebrate. Bellevue East and West high school students were on hand to support all of the student activities on Unified Day.
Students at Lemay Elementary School were able to take a step outside the classroom for Unified Day on Oct. 12.

LeMay Elementary has recently become a Unified Champion School through Special Olympics Nebraska.

On Oct. 12, LeMay Elementary School students and staff got a chance to go outside the classroom and participate in several activities. 

Bellevue East and West high school students provide support for all the student activities.

According to the Special Olympics Nebraska website, this partnership between schools and Special Olympics Nebraska includes sports training and competition, inclusive youth leadership and whole school engagement for students of all ages.

Being a Unified Champion School allows opportunities for all students to participate in Unified School programming through sustained schoolwide activities, which can include sports, education, leadership and advocacy initiatives.

