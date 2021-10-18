PHOTOS: Lemay Unified Day 2021

LeMay Elementary has recently become a Unified Champion School through Special Olympics Nebraska.

On Oct. 12, LeMay Elementary School students and staff got a chance to go outside the classroom and participate in several activities.

Bellevue East and West high school students provide support for all the student activities.

According to the Special Olympics Nebraska website, this partnership between schools and Special Olympics Nebraska includes sports training and competition, inclusive youth leadership and whole school engagement for students of all ages.

Being a Unified Champion School allows opportunities for all students to participate in Unified School programming through sustained schoolwide activities, which can include sports, education, leadership and advocacy initiatives.

