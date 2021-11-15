 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Mission Middle School students visited by 'Hamilton' star
0 comments

PHOTOS: Mission Middle School students visited by 'Hamilton' star

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mission Middle School choir students had a unique opportunity on Nov. 10 as "Eliza" from the Broadway show "Hamilton" visited their class.

Students were able to ask Zoe Jensen questions about her role as Eliza, how she became a Broadway actress and what advice she had for them regarding a career as an actor/performer.

In closing, Jensen performed a song from the musical.

This in-person event was made possible by the BPS Foundation's classroom grants program.

"Hamilton" was performed at the Orpheum Theatre from Oct. 26, to Nov. 14 of this year.

111721-bl-news-hamilton-p1

Mission Middle School choir students had a unique opportunity on Nov. 10 as Eliza from the Broadway show Hamilton visited their class. Students were able to ask Zoe Jensen questions about her role as Eliza, how she became a Broadway actress, and what advice she had for them regarding a career as an actor/performer. In closing, Jensen performed a song from the musical. This in-person event was made possible by the BPS Foundation's classroom grants program.

"Hamilton" was performed at the Orpheum Theatre from Oct. 26,  to Nov. 14 of this year.
111721-bl-news-hamilton-p2

Zoe Jensen, right, plays Eliza in the current run of the hit musical, "Hamilton." She was able to visit with Mission Middle School students on Nov. 10 to talk about her life as a Broadway actress and even performed a song from the musical.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert