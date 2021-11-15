PHOTOS: Mission Middle School students visited by 'Hamilton' star

Mission Middle School choir students had a unique opportunity on Nov. 10 as "Eliza" from the Broadway show "Hamilton" visited their class.

Students were able to ask Zoe Jensen questions about her role as Eliza, how she became a Broadway actress and what advice she had for them regarding a career as an actor/performer.

In closing, Jensen performed a song from the musical.

This in-person event was made possible by the BPS Foundation's classroom grants program.

"Hamilton" was performed at the Orpheum Theatre from Oct. 26, to Nov. 14 of this year.