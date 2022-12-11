 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Olde Towne Christmas Drive Thru Santa and Holiday Lights

A stroll through Light Up Bellevue's Christmas in Olde Towne holiday light and music display in Washington Park in Bellevue on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Music sampled from "Deck The Halls" by John Bartmann, public domain via Free Music Archive.)
Rebecca Zurcher hands out popcorn during the third annual Olde Towne Christmas Drive Thru Santa and Holiday Lights event on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Santa and Mrs. Claus greet Bellevue families from atop a fire truck on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Lights tuned to music were on display in Washington Park for those driving through the the Olde Towne Christmas Drive Thru Santa and Holiday Lights event on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
The Bellevue Fire Department truck was among many other local displays sharing holiday greetings with area families during the third annual Olde Towne Christmas Drive Thru Santa and Holiday Lights on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Holiday event in downtown Bellevue, Nebraska
