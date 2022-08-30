 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Rescue hosts adoption event, vendors at Freedom Dog Park in Bellevue

Hands, Hearts & Paws held an adoption event and vendor fair Sunday afternoon at the Freedom Dog Park operated by Beardmore just south of its Subaru dealership at 410 Fort Crook Road N. A variety of small business vendors, a food truck and adoptable dogs came out to the Barkstock event to meet visitors as well as an opportunity for the dogs to frolic on the other side of the dog park.

Find more information, as well as a listing of adoptable dogs, at Hands, Hearts & Paws home-based dog rescue at handsheartspaws.org.

