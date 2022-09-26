PHOTOS: Volunteers help Rock the Block in Olde Towne neighborhood in Bellevue

More than 150 volunteers helped beautiful several Olde Towne homes Saturday morning.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha held its first Bellevue Rock the Block neighborhood revitalization event, inviting volunteers to help paint and repair home exteriors as well as clean up properties, improve landscaping and otherwise improve the curb appeal.

Volunteers set up a base camp at Swine Dining BBQ, which received some exterior painting and improvements along with seven homeowners. Habitat Omaha was joined by volunteers organized by OPPD, Cobalt Credit Union, Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce and Thrivent as well as from Bellevue Christian Church and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

"Rock the Block events are designed to inspire people to become active participants in their neighborhoods while helping to transform the face of a block in one day, bringing together volunteers and homeowners," according to a news release. "Habitat Omaha conducts these projects in its five-county service area as part of its commitment to building communities and providing affordable housing opportunities."