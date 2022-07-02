Pickleball expanding in Sarpy County as cities add courts, players

Pickleball, a fast-paced game that is something of a combination of tennis and pingpong, has been declared the fastest-growing sport in the United States and its presence is growing in Sarpy County.

The number of pickleball players jumped 36% from 2019 to 2022, according to a 2022 report from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. The largest increase was in the Midwest, with a 30% growth rate year over year.

Bellevue wanted to “join in on the fun,” the city said in a news release. New pickleball courts were completed at Thompson Park at 27th Avenue and Franklin Street.

“We hope these brand new courts provide hours of entertainment to Bellevue residents,” the City of Bellevue said in the release.

These new courts will ease some of the tension in securing a place to play the sport. That can prove difficult. When Omahan Bill Holt uploads local pickleball club sessions on Playtime Scheduler at 8 p.m. every Thursday, nearly all spots fill up within 5 minutes.

“People set their alarms for it,” said Holt, an ambassador for Pickleball Omaha. “It’s addictive.”

Omaha’s club group, Pickleball Omaha, now boasts over 800 members, and those are just the people who pay to join. Holt estimates that at least double that amount drop in or play on their own.

“I had played some paddle sports before — pingpong, racquetball, a little bit of tennis,” said John Blobaum, 62. “But this is addictive. I play five, six, seven days a week, two hours or more.”

Many pickleballers come from a tennis background, but there are more differences than similarities between the two racket sports. A pickleball court is badminton-size — 20 by 44 feet — and the paddles more closely resemble a pingpong paddle than a tennis racket. The ball is similar to a wiffle ball. A 7-foot no-volley zone — commonly called “the kitchen” — extends from the net, which is a little lower than a tennis court net.

Still, the familiarity of the movements attracts many current and ex-tennis players to the sport. Robby Trail, 37, played tennis for nearly 20 years before turning to pickleball. He plays three to four times a week for the exercise.

“It’s more fun than tennis, and less running,” Trail said. “Plus, more people are playing it than tennis, so it’s easier to find people to play with.”

At Papillion Landing, Joe Pattavina played with his son Enzo, 7, for the first time June 18.

“We normally play tennis,” Joe said. “But we are trying to find indoor activities.”

The heat led the family to explore this newly popular sport that day at city's indoor facility. Enzo enjoyed the time with his father.

"It's just fun," Enzo said.

According to the Omaha Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department, the city has 14 outdoor designated pickleball courts: two at Miller Park, four at Meadowlane Park and eight at Prairie Lane Park. The city has more than 120 public tennis courts.

Gretna is home to two pickleball courts at North Park. Donna Chvatal-Schuetz and Carrie Wegener Reitmeier are organizing Gretna residents interested in playing.

In Papillion, four outdoor pickleball and tennis courts are open to visitors -- two apiece at both Tara Hills and Halleck Park. Papillion Landing can set up for six pickleball courts, as needed.

As pickleball surges in popularity, players say they need more space specifically designed for pickleball.

“This is a great space, but we still have a wait list of players to get in every day,” said 41-year-old Heidi Meade of the Prairie Lane courts. “It’s just not enough.”

The lack of available pickleball court space leads many to modify tennis courts into multi-use courts, which are set up at parks, community centers, country clubs and gyms around the city.

The court shortage isn’t unique to the Omaha metropolitan area. The 1.4 million people in the U.S. who consider themselves “core” pickleball participants — those who play eight or more times per year — have just over 38,100 courts on which to play, according to USA Pickleball.

Although no pickleball courts are currently set up in La Vista, that will change soon. Smash Park, a Des Moines based chain, has plans to open in the area. The adults-only business allows guests to play games and enjoy dinner and drinks, according to its website.

This will add another activity for young adults in the area.

Despite pickleball’s reputations as a sport for older people, new members are skewing younger, Meade said. This holds up with the national trends, according to USA Pickleball, as participation in pickleball for people under age 24 grew 21% from 2020 to 2021.

“I think people are starting to see that it isn’t just a retirement sport,” Meade said. “It’s just even more awesome because people in retirement age can compete against people in their 20s,” Meade said.

Indeed, one day last week, an energetic group of people whose ages ranged from 17 into their 70s gathered at Prairie Lane for a club play session.

It’s a competitive scene, with the sound of balls hitting paddles echoing through the park and people drenched in sweat from an hour of play. It is surprisingly athletic, especially among higher-level players.

“We need more space,” said Elizabeth Peters, 37, who also comes from a tennis background. “Pickleball is all the rage right now. It’s the up-and-coming sport.”

Molly Ashford of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.