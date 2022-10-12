Pickleball, pavilions and accessibility discussed for Bellevue’s park plan

The people of Bellevue want new physical recreational activities, more places to gather and enhanced accessibility.

Jeff Spiehs, senior planner for civil engineering company Lamp Rynearson, said those takeaways come from a year of gathering input from residents to develop a new parks plan for the City of Bellevue.

Spiehs held a series of community workshops this summer, including a youth session, where the public designed their ideal park from scratch.

For anyone who couldn’t attend, Spiehs also held “office hours” at local coffee shops and school, as well as asked for suggestions at the farmer’s market. From focus groups to stakeholder listening sessions, Spiehs heard from leaders in Bellevue.

“The parks are for the people, so the people should have a very active role in shaping the park,” Spiehs said.

Two public opinion surveys gave him even more insight. One, about people’s values since the pandemic, garnered more than 1,000 responses.

The other was posted at parks to ask visitors about their user experience, about which Spiehs said they received mostly favorable responses. An engineer evaluated every piece of the equipment’s condition and compared it to that survey.

Of the input received, people mentioned wanting greater accessibility, Spiehs said. This means ensuring that everyone who wants to get to a park is able to, within walking distance. It also means that the play equipment is inclusive of all people, including those with different abilities and their caregivers.

He said physical recreation experiences were also in demand, including implementing more pickleball courts and enhanced, connected trails. Skate parks and pump tracks, which allows young children to learn how to ride a bike without pedaling, were other suggestions.

People didn’t forget about the winter. They want more opportunities for winter usage, including ice skating and trails for snowshoeing.

They want more space for gatherings, Spiehs said. Pavilions and grills were on the wishlist, as well as larger spaces for more market events.

Water was another focus, he said. The public asked for more lakes for kayaking and paddle boarding, as well as new outdoor and indoor aquatic facilities. A concurrent aquatics survey was conducted because Community Development Director Mark Elbert said the city pools need help.

“They have been, for a long time, in need of replacement,” Elbert said. “Our aquatics are lacking.”

Overall, Spiehs said people want variety in their parks. Not all parks need playground equipment; sometimes passive outdoor recreation will suffice.

After analyzing all of that data, Spiehs is now working on writing the plan. The city will unveil core strategies soon and hold an open house for residents in mid-November, he said. They’ll make any necessary adjustments, based on feedback, before presenting the parks plan to city council in February 2023.

This 20-year plan will be refreshed every five years to ensure what the city implements is in line with what the people of Bellevue want. Public Works Director Doug Clark called it an “ongoing, living document.”

The last time the parks plan was updated was before 2010, Elbert said, when Clark said the city was about 30% smaller. They’ve never received input from all the new parts of Bellevue before now.

Bellevue’s 55 parks represent 14% of Bellevue’s landmass, Clark said. Having so many is expensive to care for, he said, so the city has to spend money wisely to satisfy all neighborhoods.

Elbert said how well parks are maintained shows how much pride the community has in itself, as people invest in what’s important to them.

He also said, due to the city’s partnership with Offutt Air Force Base, Bellevue wants to ensure military service members have a place to share with children and relax. The city has been actively seeking their input, he said.

Parks are a place for making memories, Spiehs said. They encourage children to get off their phones and spend time playing, he said.

It’s important to keep the parks updated because they not only improve quality of life for residents, Spiehs said, but they can attract new visitors to Bellevue, prompting them to spend time and money in the city.