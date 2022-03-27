 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police and Fire to compete for blood donations in Battle of the Badges

Sarpy County Police and Sarpy County Fire are on a mission to save lives with the American Red Cross.

Roll up a sleeve at Battle of the Badges, running April 10 to April 15.

Blood donation locations will be set up throughout Sarpy County that week:

Sunday, April 10 -- Springfield Fire Hall, 505 S First St., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, April 11 -- La Vista Library, 9110 Giles Road, noon to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12 -- Bellevue Fire Training, 3100 SP Benson Drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 14 -- Sarpy County Sheriff, 8335 Platteview Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, April 15 -- Papillion Police, 1000 E First St., noon to 5 p.m.

Friday, April 15 -- Gretna Fire, 21825 Capehart Road, noon to 5 p.m.

Visit redcrossblood.org and enter "Sarpy911" to sign up for an appointment, or call 1-800-733-2767.

Anyone donating April 1 through April 18 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

