Police encourage National Night Out parties in Bellevue neighborhoods

Neighborhoods across Bellevue are encouraged to organize National Night Out parties to build connections with their neighbors.

The Bellevue Police Department promotes National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, as an opportunity for conversation and taking a collective stand against crime.

Rodger Cox, the department's community relations coordinator, said that Americans turned into a "garage door society" in the 1960s "where everybody opens the garage door, backs out, comes home, opens the garage door and parks back in."

"So there was a concerted effort years ago to take at least one night a year to get out, know your neighbors, continue to build or start to build that relationship with your police department and just say that our community does not want crime here," Cox said.

Cox said residents know their neighborhoods better than police, and they are the best people to spot something suspicious. Knowing your neighbors makes it easier to support each other, whether that's a garage door left open or collecting mail during a vacation.

"Those things help cut down on crime in the neighborhood," Cox said.

About 20 neighborhoods last year hosted a get-together, and Cox said he's hoping for a similar showing this year.

For anyone without a neighborhood event, the Bellevue Police Department is planning a city event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Everett Park south of Bellevue University.

The city event will have free hamburgers, hot dogs, bounce houses, clowns and a chance to get a closer look at police equipment and vehicles. City and police officials will attend the park party and travel to neighborhood gatherings.

"We would love to have one in every neighborhood throughout the entire city of Bellevue," Cox said. "We put together the park party because we know that's not necessarily possible."

National Night Out is a national campaign to promote police and community partnerships. It is sponsored by the Association of Town Watch and is in its 39th year.

Cox said 16 neighborhood parties have registered with BPD so far. Anyone interested in hosting a party can sign up at forms.gle/DfGq1eX436eFGi9Z8 or else contact Cox at 402-682-6623 or roger.cox@bellevue.net.