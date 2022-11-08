Police seek help searching for missing Bellevue woman last seen in Omaha

A 68-year-old Bellevue woman with dementia has been missing since Thursday.

The Bellevue Police Department said Tuesday that Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge Streets in Omaha by a transportation service around 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Her family hasn't been able to locate her since that time.

Bellevue Police Capt. Andy Jashinske said she's a Bellevue resident, but authorities don't have any indication whether she's in Bellevue, Omaha or another location.

The missing person's family says she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move, according to a police news release. She had the walker in her possession when she was dropped off Thursday afternoon.

The Native American woman is described a 5-foot-3, 180 pounds, black/gray hair, with brown eyes.

Anyone who locates her should call 911 immediately. The Bellevue police nonemergency line is 402-593-4111.