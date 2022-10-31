Pop-up market brings vegan options to Bellevue's Elevate Coffee

Elevate Coffee will host Bellevue's first ever vegan market on Saturday.

The event, which runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2851 Capehart Road, will feature four vegan merchants.

Veg.Edible will offer biscuits and gravy, chick'n and waffles, cake slices and baked goods.

Conscious Comforts will offer a slider menu along with to-go options such as hummus, squash soup and caramel pecan rolls.

Big Prana Microgreens is a Bellevue-based vermiculture producer, and Vegan of Love is a local vegan influencer who offers vegan gifts.

The market encourages pre-ordering and has merchandise available, too. Find more at linktr.ee/bellevueveganmarket.