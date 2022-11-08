Preparations hectic in Sarpy County going into Election Day; polls open at 8 a.m.

Nearly 800 Sarpy County citizens voted early on Monday, one day before Tuesday’s general election.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington said just under 75% of the 15,000 mail-in ballots issued had been returned.

“Based on current returns, we are seeing early voting accounting for 9% of total Sarpy County voters,” Ethington said in an email. “After reviewing our early voting ballot returns, I am estimating a total voter turnout of 53%. That would be roughly 65,213 voters.”

Any voters who received their ballots early have until 8 p.m. today to return them, in their signed return envelope, to a ballot drop box or the Sarpy County Election Commission office in Papillion. Early voting ballots cannot be returned to a polling place.

Polls will be open today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all voters in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote, Ethington said.

For this general election, the polling place at Rumsey Station Elementary School is moving to a temporary site at Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene, 6909 Cornhusker Road in Papillion. All other voters should go to the same polling site that they voted at in the primary election, Ethington said.

Voters can get directions to their polling site and view district information and sample ballots through the polling place locator app found at maps.sarpy.com/election/epp.

In Nebraska, prohibited acts pertaining to elections include:

• A person may not try to influence your vote with threats or bribery.

• A person may not add to, remove, or change any information from how it appears on your ballot.

• A person may not mark your ballot other than the way you have asked for.

• A person may not tell anyone how you voted.

• A person may not electioneer or circulate petitions within two hundred feet of a polling place during a bona fide election.

• A person may not carry a concealed weapon into any polling place during a bona fide election.

Ethington said if a voter has any questions or concerns, they should immediately call the Election Commission at 402-593-2167.

The first release of results should be at 8 p.m. and will only include results from early mail and in-office voting. The live public unofficial election results will be posted on the Sarpy County Election Commission website.

Sarpy County voters can find our election coverage and a voter’s guide online at tinyurl.com/sarpyelection.