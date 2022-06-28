 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public feedback sought on equitable development

The public is invited to provide feedback on a scorecard to help determine whether development projects meet equity goals.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency is seeking comment on its draft Equitable Development Scorecard through a survey and a series of workshops over the next few weeks.

MAPA’s Heartland 2050 is a long-range vision for the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan region. The plan is being implemented through committees, including one focused on equity and engagement, which developed the scorecard over the past two years.The scorecard is based on a template created by a Minneapolis organization that advances regional equity. It allows users to score projects on a variety of criteria related to community engagement, economic development, housing, land use and transportation. The result allows communities, developers and neighborhood groups to collaborate to make sure community needs and priorities are advanced through economic development projects.

Virtual community forums will be offered Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 8 p.m. In-person gatherings will also be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs, and Thursday, July 7, at Heartland Workforce Solutions, 5752 Ames Ave. in Omaha.

MAPA plans to publish the scorecard after receiving feedback. Find more information, including Zoom links and a survey, at www.heartland2050.org/equity-engagement.

