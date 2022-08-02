Public hearing rescheduled for Sarpy County Court candidates

A nominating commission will consider seven applicants seeking an appointment to be a Sarpy County Court judge.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 2nd Judicial District will meet Wednesday, Aug. 31, starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Sarpy County Boardroom at 1210 Golden Gate drive to interview the applicants. The commission will forward a list of finalists to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who ultimately decides on the appointment.

The selected candidate will replace retired judge Robert C. Wester, who retired April 30. He had served since 1994 as a county court judge for the 2nd Judicial District, which spans Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties. The vacancy judgeship will be based in Papillion.

Seeking the appointment to the bench are James M. Buchanan, Gage R. Cobb. Ronald S. Earl, Nicole R. Hutter, S. Colin Palm, Peter A. Pirsch and Bree Robbins.

Cobb and Hutter are Gretna residents, while Palm lives in Plattsmouth. Buchanan, Earl, Pirsch and Robbins all list Omaha addresses.

Originally, the commission had scheduled interviews for July 28, but that date would not have had a quorum, so the meeting was rescheduled. Public testimony will be allowed at the Aug. 31 meeting, and written testimony can be submitted by Aug. 24.

Information on providing testimony is supremecourt.nebraska.gov.