Public open house set for Springfield Creek Basin Sewer project

The Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency will host a public open house for the Springfield Creek Basin Sewer project from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the First United Methodist Church of Springfield, 480 Main St. in Springfield.

There will be no formal presentation, though the event will provide an overview of the construction efforts for the Springfield Creek Basin Sewer project, which is the first phase of the Southern Sarpy County Regional Wastewater System. Future phases, including those along Platteview Road, will have pre-construction public meetings closer to the date construction is expected to begin.

The current Springfield Creek Basin Sewer project efforts include construction of an interceptor sanitary sewer and a cooling water blowdown line generally following the Springfield Creek, starting just north of Fairview Road to south of Pflug Road, near Highway 50.

The public open house will introduce the selected contractor and provide information on construction activities, potential construction impacts and the construction schedule.

Those unable to attend the public open house can find the materials posted to the agency's website at www.sarpy/gov/wastewateragency following the meeting. For more information or to submit a contact, contact Jeffrey Thompson, Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency project engineer, at 402-593-4164 or jthompson@wastewateragency.org.

In September 2017, Sarpy County and the cities of Bellevue, Gretna, La Vista, Papillion and Springfield approved an interlocal agreement to create the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency. The agency's task is to build a unified sanitary sewer system to serve the southern portion of Sarpy County.