2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE Race-by-Race Election Guide Oct 12, 2022 Congressional Races 1st and 2nd Congressional District races State Races Governor and State Offices County Races County Board and Offices Legislative Races Legislative Districts 14 & 36 NRD/MUD/OPPD Races Papio NRD, MUD and OPPD Races MCC/LC/ESU Races MCC, Learning Community & ESU Races City of Bellevue Bellevue Mayor and City Council races City of La Vista La Vista Mayor & City Council City of Papillion Papillion Mayor & Council Races City of Gretna Gretna City Council City of Springfield Springfield Mayor & City Council School Board Races Bellevue, Papilllion La Vista, Springfield Platteview and Gretna School Boards Additional Schools Louisville, Millard, Omaha & Ashland-Greenwood School Boards Judicial Retention Judicial retention decisions Statewide Ballot Initiatives LR283CA, Initiative 432 and Initiative 433 Local Ballot Initiatives Bellevue and La Vista city ballot initiatives