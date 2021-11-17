REVIEW: Bellevue Little Theatre spreads early Christmas cheer with 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

I think the young actors making up the Herdman family did some of their best work when they were not saying anything at all. I am the type of person that will look off to side characters that are not speaking at the time.

When I looked over to the Herdmans and other actors that were off to the side I can say with confidence that every actors kept in character throughout the show.

My immersion was never once broken and I can truly appreciate the efforts of all the actors on stage.

Matthew Bell is quickly becoming one of my favorite recurring actors on the BLT stage and in this show as Mr. Bradley, he does not disappoint.

Bell is just a natural when it comes to comedic timing and line delivery. The way he moaned and groaned about having to go the local Christmas pageant had me laughing out loud.

Another thing to point out is the short length of the show. The show began at 2 p.m. on a Sunday and I was out of the building at 3 p.m.

I think this a strength of the show because its perfect for families to bring in their kids and enjoy a live performance for an hour.

The musical is ending its run this weekend and will close on Sunday, Nov. 21.