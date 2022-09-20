REVIEW: BLT’s production of 'Footloose' is a must-see

Nostalgia is like a magical transport to the sunny parts of our past. It takes something old and makes it forever shiny, recollecting only the good parts and ignoring the bad. This is how I envision most people felt while watching the Bellevue Little Theatre’s production of “Footloose” this opening weekend.

That feeling didn’t resonate with me. I’ve heard the music (who hasn’t?) and knew the general plotline. Beyond that, my knowledge of “Footloose” was limited. I don’t have pleasant memories attached to it, so — though excited to finally watch this classic — I somewhat expected to not enjoy it as much as the people sitting next to me.

Sometimes, I wonder if the media I have nostalgia for is really as great as I’m remembering. Is the only reason I hold my beloved late 2000s pop punk music so close to my heart because I happened to be a teenager when it grew to popularity?

If you’ve ever wondered the same regarding this 1980s musical, the answer is no. That’s not why. There’s a reason you’ve held onto this production as a fond memory for so long. It’s considered a classic because of every beautiful song, and the fast-paced storyline keeps you on the edge of your seat.

For those of you who, like me, managed to go this long without seeing it, the show is about how dancing became illegal after some young people drove off a bridge and died. When main character, Ren, moves to town a few years later, he challenges this law.

The Bellevue Little Theatre debuted its production of “Footloose” on Friday. I truly appreciated every second. From the very beginning, I felt like I was really there, watching these students interact with one another.

The neatly designed set put me back in time to the 1980s. It changed rapidly yet fluidly from scene to scene. I especially loved the motorcycle backdrop.

They also did a fantastic job utilizing the audience walkways. Seeing characters off the stage, standing right next to me, makes the experience feel more immersive and lifelike.

The music, considering it featured some of the biggest hits during this time period, was, of course, wonderful. Many beautiful voices flooded the theater. Some of my favorites were the titular “Footloose,” the immediately following number “On Any Sunday,” and “Somebody’s Eyes.”

In “On Any Sunday,” the harmonious layering of sounds as a whole was incredible. It brought us into the show on a good note. Then, “Somebody’s Eyes” — sung by Madison Becker as Rusty, Ava Winkler as Wendy Jo and Riley Pope as Urleen — simply sounded pretty because all three of them have amazing voices.

I also loved every moment Heather Wilhelm as Ethel sang. Her strong voice is a beauty to listen to in every production she graces us with.

And I can’t forget about the classic song “Footloose.” Since seeing this show, the upbeat song has been stuck in my head constantly (“everybody cut, everybody cut”). The singers’ voices definitely held up against the original.

Along with the great music, the choreography was on point. Will Hastreiter as Ren did some super cool hip hop style dance moves that were really fun to watch. He truly threw himself into this role.

That’s not just in terms of Hastreiter’s singing and dancing. His acting was spectacular. I truly believed he was Ren, a passionate person who went against the grain.

Aimee Correa as Ariel was another well-done character. This actress portrayed a somewhat difficult role — since Ariel’s quite promiscuous — as genuinely as possible. I could tell she really studied her. I loved seeing the progress of her character from an angsty teenager to a broken-hearted person with depth.

Come to think of it, the entire show was realistic — in a world where people erupt into song and dance. Never breaking character, this cast was full of pros who kept me feeling like I was in the 1980s during both halves of the show.

Overall, the BLT blew me away with this one. Director Joey Hartshorn did a wonderful job. I truly have no complaints.

Even if you’re like me, where “Footloose” isn’t nostalgic to you, I’d recommend seeing the BLT’s production of it. It’s a marvelous show, from the performances on stage, to the set design.

Those interested in seeing the show can do so on weekends from now until Oct. 2. It opens at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays at the theater, 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue.

Reservations can be made online at blt.simpletix.com. Those with season tickets should instead call 402-413-8945 or email info@theblt.org. The cost is $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens or $15 for students with a valid ID.

Get tickets. You won’t regret it.