REVIEW: 'Eternals' is an average film at best among other Marvel films

This did not sit well with the Celestials and so the Eternals were sent to earth thousands of years ago to protect humanity from the Deviants.

The Eternals thought they had eliminated all the Deviants and so lived through all of human history and vowed to not interfere with human events.

Cue the plot of the film and, surprise — there were still Deviants around and a larger threat that the Eternals need to stop in order to save the world.

Any further plot details would be entering spoiler territory, so please go to your local movie theater to find out what happens.

Out of the large cast, my favorite character has to be Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff. Makkari is an Eternal that can move at superhuman speed and speaks through sign language due to being deaf.

I loved every sequence that Makkari was in and Ridloff brought authenticity to the role — she was born deaf to hearing parents. Makkari’s action sequences are the best in the film and will please those in the audience immensely.

I can’t really pinpoint what about this film makes it just an average movie for me. I think it might be the long runtime and that some of the characters do not get their time to shine enough for me to care about them.