REVIEW: 'Eternals' is an average film at best among other Marvel films

There is not much in this world that gets me more excited than a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Perhaps if the Husker football team could win a meaningful game, I would have one more thing to be excited about.
When I saw the announcement of “Eternals,” being added to the MCU release slate, I was curious. I had never heard of these characters before and so I scoured the internet to learn more about these characters.
Despite allocating more time than I am willing to admit, I was still somewhat confused on the characters and the lore behind them, but went into the movie with an open mind.
“Eternals” demands the audience’s attention, with a large cast of characters with different abilities. There is no room to daydream or go for a bathroom break.
After seeing the characters and their distinct abilities, it was not too hard to tell the Eternals apart from each other.
The movie follows a group of superpowered beings known as the Eternals that were created by God-like entities known as the Celestials.
The Celestials first created the Deviants to protect life on planets such as Earth from being wiped out by predators. Of course, due their namesake, the Deviants deviated from their path and just mauled down everything.
This did not sit well with the Celestials and so the Eternals were sent to earth thousands of years ago to protect humanity from the Deviants.
The Eternals thought they had eliminated all the Deviants and so lived through all of human history and vowed to not interfere with human events.
Cue the plot of the film and, surprise — there were still Deviants around and a larger threat that the Eternals need to stop in order to save the world.
Any further plot details would be entering spoiler territory, so please go to your local movie theater to find out what happens.
Out of the large cast, my favorite character has to be Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff. Makkari is an Eternal that can move at superhuman speed and speaks through sign language due to being deaf.
I loved every sequence that Makkari was in and Ridloff brought authenticity to the role — she was born deaf to hearing parents. Makkari’s action sequences are the best in the film and will please those in the audience immensely.
I can’t really pinpoint what about this film makes it just an average movie for me. I think it might be the long runtime and that some of the characters do not get their time to shine enough for me to care about them.
The cinematography is brilliant, and my jaw dropped to the floor when the Celestials appeared on screen.
Despite the movie being beautifully shot, a lot of the scenes take place in a bland setting and makes me feel like I’m watching a wall of paint dry.
There are also some sequences in the movie that cause me to advise parents to keep their little ones at home if they want to avoid an early birds and the bees conversation.
For a movie that introduces several characters, “Eternals” does an admirable job of setting up the new immortal superheroes.
I can’t wait to see the sequel and how the characters develop.
I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn would be the worst film of the year and five buckets of popcorn is a masterpiece or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.
“Eternals” earns a three out of five buckets popcorn for being an OK movie that fell flat for me in places.
Oh, and stay after the credits. There are two scenes that I think the audience would like to see.