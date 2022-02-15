REVIEW: 'Jackass Forever' doesn't miss a beat with new stunts

The “Jackass” franchise is not for everyone.

Over the years, the pranks and stunts have featured various objects at max speed ramming into various human body parts.

But “Jackass” has been a transcendent franchise that has turned the comedy world on its head. I have always loved “Jackass” the movies and spinoff television shows and eagerly anticipated the release of “Jackass Forever.”

There is something about watching Johnny Knoxville and crew getting wrecked by bulls and pogo sticks that have tickled my fancy.

“Jackass Forever” does much of the same as the previous installments in the franchise and features several segments of stunts that put the “Jackass” crew in danger for our entertainment.

There is no plot in the movie and this works well for the “Jackass” formula, as it gives the performers and stunts more shine.

Spoiling this movie is hard because the source material is too steamy for the paper.

What I like most about “Jackass Forever” is the folks behind the stunts.

I have grown up watching Knoxville and Steve-O put their bodies on the line, and I am happy to see them on the big screen once again.

It is safe to say that a lot of YouTube pranks and stunts take inspiration from “Jackass” and that is why this franchise has been such a transformative piece of cinema and television for decades.

Without “Jackass,” so many memorable viral videos would likely not exist.

From the opening scene of this newest installment, audiences can see the “Jackass” crew has not lost a step. I felt a genuine connection amongst the performers involved in the movie, which added to my enjoyment.

This movie is the highest form of art there is and, although “Jackass Forever” will not win any awards, this movie deserves heaps of praise.

“Jackass Forever” features familiar faces and introduces some new characters into the mix.

I felt the newbies did a great job in the stunts and I want to see them again in future installments.

I need to give kudos to the many cameramen in the movie that provided angles and insights I did not know I needed.

There are no big negatives about the movie other than I wish it was longer. I can never get my fill of watching others put themselves in harm’s way for my enjoyment.

I do not think the creators of slapstick comedy imagined the artform would turn into “Jackass Forever.” I am glad that I am alive during a time when I get to see a group of people dedicated to their art like the “Jackass” crew.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn would be the worst film of the year and five buckets of popcorn a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“Jackass Forever” earns four out of five buckets of popcorn for being a hilarious movie that will live on through the ages.

If you are squeamish or easily offended, this might not be the movie for you. If it is not obvious, leave the kids at home for this one.

