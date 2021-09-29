REVIEW: 'Malignant' is a genuine and refreshing horror flick

I love horror movies and I am sure, growing up, my parents loved seeing my reaction to them.
Most of the time I would be hunched up in the fetal position and would cover my eyes with my hand. I, of course, would only peek out at the movie when I thought it was safe.
The thrill of watching horror movies is the best part. I might not remember every plot detail of every horror film I have seen, but I can remember how they made me feel.
When I saw acclaimed director James Wan was making a return to the horror genre with “Malignant,” I was prepared to be scared and leave the white pants at home.
Wan has directed some of the scarier blockbuster horror flicks in the last decade. Wan is the deranged mind behind the “Conjuring” series and the first “Insidious” film.
Wan is known for creating successful horror franchises and, though I think this might be a one-off film, it is nice seeing one of the horror genre greats return.
Wan did take an interesting detour with “Aquaman,” though the only thing scary about that film was how bad it was.
“Malignant” is hard to compare to other horror movies because there are elements of several different sub-genres present.
Psychedelic trips, a creepy contorting creature, walls melting and, of course, a plot twist all try to find their way into this flick.
For the most part the combination of these elements worked for me but — viewer beware — this film requires some attention in order to not get lost.
The story itself is not too complicated but some of the things on screen might confuse the audience. Any further details would venture into spoiler territory.
“Malignant” tells the story of Madison (Annabelle Wallis) who is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.
The best way to describe my feelings throughout the movie is that it felt as if my brain was becoming melted ice cream.
I started to question what was real and what was a dream-induced hallucination within the film.
There is also a real human element to Wallis’ character in that Madison has suffered the horror of several miscarriages and now is up against an evil entity.
What more could go wrong for her?
Well, as is the case in most horror movies, there is always more that could go wrong.
I thought the characters, other than Madison, were a tad shallow and I honestly did not really care when they died on screen.
What made up for the shallow characters were the way they died — the creative effects, stunning visuals and eerie score present in the film.
A good horror movie needs a good score, and this movie’s score lends itself pretty good to the action on screen. A bad score usually makes it obvious when something spooky is about to pop up on screen — it almost takes the fun of being terrified away.
A great score will keep the audience guessing and is not overpowering to the point where somebody tunes out.
I was plenty scared throughout the movie and there are plenty of gory thrills for the audience to enjoy.
There are some parts where the movie does tend to feel like a B-movie, and I could not tell if this was on purpose to induce humor for film snobs or just accidentally left there to be weaker parts of the movie.
I do not really agree with other reviews that this movie is not scary enough. I appreciate the lesser amount of jump scares compared to Wan’s previous works.
To me, “Malignant” is a combination of Wan’s ability to both scare people as seen in the “Conjuring” films and to entertain the audience as seen in “Aquaman.”
This movie is one heck of a thrill ride, and I will most certainly watch it multiple times to catch things I missed.
The average start to the movie is elevated by the film’s third act and twist. “Malignant” goes from an alright movie to a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.