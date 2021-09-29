REVIEW: 'Malignant' is a genuine and refreshing horror flick

For the most part the combination of these elements worked for me but — viewer beware — this film requires some attention in order to not get lost.

The story itself is not too complicated but some of the things on screen might confuse the audience. Any further details would venture into spoiler territory.

“Malignant” tells the story of Madison (Annabelle Wallis) who is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

The best way to describe my feelings throughout the movie is that it felt as if my brain was becoming melted ice cream.

I started to question what was real and what was a dream-induced hallucination within the film.

There is also a real human element to Wallis’ character in that Madison has suffered the horror of several miscarriages and now is up against an evil entity.

What more could go wrong for her?

Well, as is the case in most horror movies, there is always more that could go wrong.

I thought the characters, other than Madison, were a tad shallow and I honestly did not really care when they died on screen.