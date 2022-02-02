REVIEW: 'The Royal Treatment' is a delightful surprise

Sometimes when searching for something to watch I just want something simple.

I found my target in the latest Netflix romantic comedy, "The Royal Treatment."

This film had been on the streaming service for a few days but was not on my watch list until my fiancé said she would watch it with me.

Watching a movie with someone else has, personally, always added to the enjoyment of watching something that otherwise would have been awful viewed alone.

Romantic comedies are the perfect type of movie to watch with someone else and require little brain power to enjoy.

"The Royal Treatment" follows Isabella, as she runs her own salon and isn't afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love.

When Isabella and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

While "The Royal Treatment" does not break any new ground for the genre, it was a fine enough movie to watch on a random night. I likely won't remember that this movie exists in a year but that is fine.

What this film does is take predictable tropes from romantic comedies and infuses them with a fun and exciting feel.

Laura Marano brings forth an authenticity to Isabella that seems genuine. Oftentimes, when I accidentally watch a Lifetime movie, that acting seems forced and takes me out of the experience.

The movie is at its best when Marano is interacting with the characters around her. Something about these types of scenes just made me laugh and become more invested.

The central relationship of the movie between Marano's Isabella and Menna Massoud's Prince Thomas comes on strong in the movie. The relationship that develops between these two is a satisfying one that lifts the movie up a rating or two.

If a romantic comedy has an awful relationship at its core, then there is no point in watching the movie in the first place.

I was glad to see Massoud in another role. I think he did well in his portrayal of Aladdin in the live adaption of the Disney classic. I hope he continues to grow as an actor because I see potential in him to be a major player in Hollywood for years to come.

Where "The Royal Treatment" stumbles is the side characters. None of these characters are interesting enough on their own to carry a scene without Massoud or Marano.

I should not expect too much from a movie like this but I hoped at least one side character was memorable enough to write about.

"The Royal Treatment" is not for everyone. If someone does need a form of entertainment to inject some happiness in their life -- this movie does a fine job of doing just that.

Romantic comedies were never my favorite genre of film but this movie does enough things well to save it from being an atrocity.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn would be the worst film of the year and five buckets of popcorn a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“The Royal Treatment” earns a three out of five buckets of popcorn for being a movie with some potential but falls short of being memorable.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.