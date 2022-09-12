Ricketts selects Sarpy County Attorney's Office division lead for Juvenile Court

Sarah M. Moore will serve as Sarpy County's next juvenile court judge.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he appointed Moore to the bench of the Separate Juvenile Court of Sarpy County.

Moore, 41, has been a deputy county attorney in the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office since September 2021, where she is lead attorney of the juvenile division.

Previously, she was a deputy county attorney in Douglas County within the juvenile, misdemeanor domestic violence/child abuse and felony criminal divisions. She is also the juvenile law instructor for the Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy.

"Moore has extensive experience managing a demanding, complex and diverse caseload," according to a news release from the Governor's Office. "She is skilled in bench and jury trials."

Moore has practiced law for 15 years and is a 2007 graduate of the Creighton University School of Law. In the summers of 2005 and 2006, she was a marshal’s aide intern working for the U.S. Supreme Court.

She is a member of the Sarpy County Bar Association, Omaha Bar Association, Nebraska State Bar Association, Nebraska County Attorneys Association and Robert M. Spire American Inn of Court.

A Sarpy County resident, Moore lives near Chalco Hills Recreation Area in a sanitary and improvement district that's outside both Gretna's and La Vista's extraterritorial zoning jurisdictions and that's within the Millard Public Schools.

"Moore gives back to her community in a variety of ways, and her main volunteer work is devoted to improving the lives of youth," according to the Governor's Office.

She been an executive board member of Go Beyond Nebraska, a nonprofit dedicated to helping young people discover their full potential, since 2009. She's also a newly appointed member of Millard Public Schools' Superintendent's Advisory Committee, as well as a member of the Upchurch Elementary School Improvement Team and the school's PTA since 2015.

Moore was the first female caddie in Omaha Country Club's history and has worked with the club's alumni association. She also volunteers as a soccer coach through the YMCA.

Within the legal profession, Moore acts as a mentor and provides job-shadowing experiences for criminal justice and pre-law students from Creighton and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She's a member of the Sarpy County 1184 Treatment and Response Teams.

Moore replaces retired judge Robert B. O’Neal, who had served on the Juvenile Court bench since 1996. Her appointment's primary place of office will be the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion.

The other finalist forwarded for Ricketts' consideration by a nominating commission was Patrick R. Runge, chief judge of the Winnebago Tribal Court and an adjunct law professor at Creighton.