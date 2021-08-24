Rod and Gun Club to host sixth annual Special Needs Family Fishing Expo

The Bellevue Rod and Gun Club, 1801 LaPlatte Road, plan to host its sixth annual Special Needs Family Fishing Expo on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children of all ages and their families are invited to participate.

Children will be introduced to the techniques and laws of fishing, get hands-on experience trying their luck in the club's lake, take hayrack rides and participate in the traditional Japanese fish printing called Gyotaku.

This event is free and all gear and bait will be provided, along with lunch for all participants.

For more information, contact Tom Jurek at 402-672-7094 or email him at fishing@bragc.com.

