Safe Summer Expo canceled

Due to the chances of rain, high wind and colder temperatures, the Sarpy County Safe Summer Expo has been canceled. The event was set to be held Saturday, April 30 at Shadow Lake Towne Center. The Sheriff's Office plans to reschedule for a later date in 2022.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is still hosting a DEA Take Back Day site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the northwest corner of the Shadow Lake Towne Center, in the parking lot just west of Hy-Vee.

This is an opportunity for residents to drop off potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs and household medications.

Accepted items include tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids, needles, and aerosol cans will not be accepted.

Take Back Day provides the community with an easy, free and safe way to get rid of their medications, helping protect homes, the environment and loved ones.