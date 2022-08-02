Sapry County Fair invites community to enjoy festivities this week

The 85th annual Sarpy County Fair is taking over Springfield, expecting to draw 70,000 attendees this week for five days of family friendly fun.

Contests for 4-H participants are already underway, with the dog show held July 25, the horse show held July 30 and static entries set up on Tuesday afternoon.

The fair starts out Wednesday with various 4-H shows, a 4-H tractor driving contest at 3:30 p.m. in the North Lot and the 4-H opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. A 4-H fashion show starts at 6 p.m., with buildings and a carnival open to the public from 6 to 11 p.m. and a beer garden running until 1 a.m. The mutton bustin’ and extreme bull riding ticketed events (general admission $12) start at 6:30 and 8 p.m., while the open truck and tractor pull ($15 admission) starts at 7 p.m.

The carnival runs noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, with children’s museum shows from 1 to 4 p.m. The showcase of 4-H gems runs at 5 p.m., and the beer garden is open 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Lucas Oil Pro Pulling and Nebraska Bush Pullers ($20 general admission, $40 pit pass) starts at 7 p.m., and the Ken Sitler Band performs at the beer garden at 9:30 p.m.

On Friday, the carnival runs 1 p.m. to midnight. The 4-H council pie auction runs 5 to 7 p.m., and the beer garden is open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Motor Sports Complex will feature a trio of local bands ($5 general admission): Lucas Minor Music at 7 p.m., Tyler Anthony at 8:30 p.m. and On the Fritz at 10 p.m. Mid-States Rodeo and Wild Cow Milking Contest ($12 reserved) will begin at 8 p.m., with the 4-H parade of champions during the first half of the rodeo.

The kiddie parade will start at 9:30 a.m. along Main Street on Saturday morning, followed by the grand parade at 10 a.m. The carnival runs noon to midnight, and a variety of shows and demonstrations will fill the fair’s agenda in the afternoon. The beer garden runs 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., and American Music Association and Country Music Association awards nominee Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at the Motor Sports Complex at 7:30 p.m. ($40 admission day of show, clear bag policy, no re-entry). The Mid-States Rodeo will also put on an encore performance at 8 p.m. at the Rodeo Arena.

The fair wraps up Sunday with an open air church service at 10 a.m., followed by various demonstrations and activities in the morning and afternoon. The carnival runs 1 to 10 p.m., and the beer garden is open 5 to 9 p.m. A demolition derby ($15 reserved, $25 pit pass) is planned for 6:30 p.m. at the Motor Sports Complex.

Tickets can be purchased online at sarpyfair.com or available on the north side Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., as well as on the south side Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Carnival wristbands are available for $25 for unlimited rides. The times available for those are 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Otherwise, carnival rides are individually priced. Bring cash for the carnival.

Admission to the fair itself is free. Additionally, the Elkhorn Valley Antique Power Association Tractor Club will hold a free tractor show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds.

Find more information and a complete schedule at sarpyfair.com.