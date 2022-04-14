Sarpy Board honors 911 dispatchers

PAPILLION -- Seven members of the Sarpy County 911 dispatch team were recognized for their heroic efforts at the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners Tuesday afternoon meeting on April 12.

Three dispatchers -- Teresa Smith, Nautica Geislar and Dallas Keffer -- were on hand to receive a Life Saving Award from Megan Paschall, training and quality assurance coordinator and incident dispatch team leader.

All of the award winners coached members of the public by phone to administer cardio pulmonary resuscitation effectively.

Smith was training Geislar when they received a call from a man stating his girlfriend was unresponsive. Smith coached Geislar, together assisting the caller through CPR instructions until rescue units arrived.

Dallas Keffer coached a daughter and son on CPR after a receiving a call requesting a rescue squad for their mother, who was in cardiac arrest.

The board passed a measure declaring the week of April 10 through April 16 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week in Sarpy County, “in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our citizens and first responders safe.”

“Working at the 911 Center is not for the weak, ok? It goes 24-7, 365 days a year,” said Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly, who handed out Sarpy County “challenge coins” -- as is his custom on special occasions.

“I tell you, a simple thanks is never enough, right? But, that is probably all you ever ask for. Because you guys lay it on the line every day and work hand-in-glove with our first responders, whom we also deeply appreciate.

“One of the key reasons people want to live in Sarpy County is because of our public safety, and the way we take care of citizens when they are most in need, and that’s on the other end of that line when they’re calling you for emergency response,” Kelly said.

The four other award-winning dispatchers, who were unable to attend, are Joe Boyce, Jamie Cason, Kristy Cressler and trainee Lynsday Rimmel. In 2021, the employees in the Sarpy County Emergency Communications Center answered more than 68,000 calls to 911, including the seven calls that resulted in confirmed CPR saves.

As the board moved into the day’s regular agenda, Chairman Kelly introduced Resolution 2022-89 as best he could.

“Issuance of Educational Facility Revenue Bonds for Bellevue University for the benefit of the university in a principal amount not to exceed $32 million pursuant to a trust indenture, with proceeds of such bonds to be loaned to Bellevue University pursuant to a loan agreement … well, there’s a lot of words here. I think it would be better if you just explained it,” Kelly said to Bill Conley, Sarpy County Chief Financial Officer, as laughter broke out in the room.

As described by Conley and Mike Rogers, bond counsel for the county, Sarpy will act as a “conduit issuer” of a $32 million bond for Bellevue University from UMB Bank. Federal and state statutes require a government entity to issue bonds to nonprofit entities, but there is not a financial risk to the county or the taxpayer.

By issuing a bond through the county, the bond will be tax-free for Bellevue University.

“It allows us to expand our university without the possible and potential expense, could be up to $2 million over the life of the bonds, that we are able to hold back and use towards the university,” said Bellevue University President Mary Hawkins.

The money will be used for the construction of new athletic facilities, as well as renovating the old athletic facility for office space and other uses. Hawkins said Bellevue University enrollment has doubled since 2017. There are limited ways to handle the growth with dwindling on-campus space, particularly due to stormwater drainage areas.

“Our gym is pretty pitiful, so the athletes and the coaches are thrilled I have to take their gym,” she said.

In other action, the board approved two agreements with the Sanitary Improvement District 358 for road improvements and a wastewater connection. The upgrades will benefit the new R&R Commerce Park South, which is constructing 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space at 156th Street and Schram Road.

When queried about the need, Patrick Sullivan, an attorney representing the district, said they “can’t get the buildings put up faster than they are getting rented.”

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.