Sarpy Board honors corrections officers

PAPILLION – At the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 3, commissioners took action on the following items.

• A proclamation recognizing May 1 through May 7 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week. The proclamation honors Sarpy County Department of Corrections, Community Corrections and Juvenile Justice Center employees.

As part of the ceremony, Sarpy County Corrections Director Ryan Mahr honored Sgt. Landis Finley as Corrections Officer of the Year and Kathleen Meinstad as Corrections Employee of the Year. Community Corrections Director Jake Berst also recognized Community Corrections Supervisor Megan Jacobsen.

The board also had a proclamation for Public Service Recognition Week.

• Approved a change of zone, subdivision agreements and preliminary and final plats for Sunset Meadow, 118-unit townhouse development at 204th and Harrison Streets.

• Approved agreements with Unite Private Networks and Cox Communications, which will increase, extend and upgrade the fiber optic networks to the City of La Vista, City of Papillion and the Sarpy County’s Patrick J. Thomas Juvenile Justice Center, Impound Lot and the 1102 Building. The agreements will cost $300,000 over the next five years and will be paid with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

• Approved the emergency purchase of new roof for the county courthouse to repair damage caused by recent windstorms for $560,000. The work may be completed by the end of FY2022. In order to avoid property damage, this section of the roof must be replaced immediately.

• During the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 26, a preliminary and final plat, zoning change and an agreement were approved for Patricia Gilmore on a property located near the west county line at 240th Street. Gilmore is splitting the land to build two homes for family members.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

