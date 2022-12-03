Sarpy Chamber recognizes annual award winners

Sarpy County’s business and nonprofit leaders gathered on Oct. 27 at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue to attend Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards Celebration.

The Sarpy Chamber recognized outstanding members of the Sarpy County business community and celebrated another year of significant growth, according to a news release. Winners were announced from an outstanding roster of nominees.

Awards were given in six categories and to special honorees for Chamber Excellence, Golden Ambassadors and a new award, the Modern Marvel.

Honorees included:

• American Family Insurance - Franker & Associates was named New or Emerging Business of the Year. They are passionate about educating the community on the ever-changing industry trends to provide long-lasting value to the people. This starts with continued education and support for their employees to help build longevity and career driven advancements. They also promote and encourage volunteerism and building community relations.

• Moving Veterans Forward won for Nonprofit of the Year. Moving Veterans Forward is dedicated to helping homeless veterans in Nebraska find suitable housing and to become self-sufficient citizens. They collect donated furniture and essential household goods which are delivered to the veterans they serve. They have a holistic approach to serving veterans, which includes working with other agencies to assist them with chemical addictions, health care, career development, education and more.

• Double K Feed took the title of Business of the Year (1-24 Employees). Double K Feed works with Papillion South High School special needs children, Papillion Fire Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department by supplying them with dog food. The store has diversified over 40 years, to where it sold cattle and pig feed, and now sells wild bird seed and domestic pet food. They pride themselves on remaining a mom-and-pop shop with a friendly atmosphere with their customers.

• JE Dunn was recognized as Business of the Year (25+ Employees). They opened their Nebraska office in 2008 with a single truck and six employees. Each year, they've added key personnel who greatly impact our business and community. More than 10 years later, they now have 350 full-time employees. Over the last five years, JE Dunn has proudly employed nearly 4,000 workers in Sarpy County. Outside of their own employees, this primarily includes small business owners in the trade industries. Their leadership team share their time and financial commitment to Sarpy County by serving on multiple Sarpy County organization’s boards.

• Robin Larsen with Cobalt Credit Union was voted Business Leader of the Year. In 2021 alone she spent over 200 hours on community involvement activities. She serves on multiple boards for community-based organizations and is deeply involved and committed to Cobalt’s charitable arm, The SAC Foundation, whose mission is to be a steward of economic and social sustainability in the communities they serve by focusing on financial literacy and supporting the military.

Additionally, two Chamber Excellence honorees were recognized for their outstanding support of the chamber: Lisa White with Gateway Mortgage and Jeff Gehring with Mercury Contractors.

Ryan Ousey with ROC Business Technologies and Michelle Seiter with Papillion Manor were the first-ever recipients of the Modern Marvels award. This award recognizes members of the Modern Professional group who have gone above and beyond to grow not only the group itself but have also contributed many hours to the growth and mentorship of individual members.

Tiffany Brown with SEi Security Equipment, Pam Peters with Pinnacle Bank, and Rhonda Uhe with Five Salon were recognized as Golden Ambassadors. This is not an easy honor to earn. It requires recipients to go above and beyond in a group that is already dedicated to representing the chamber with ribbon cuttings and networking events.

"Congratulations to all the nominees, winners, and honorees who made this a special night as well as an incredibly successful year!" the chamber said in the release.