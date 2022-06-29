Sarpy County approves contract with corrections employees

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved a three-year labor contract with the union that represents Sarpy County Department of Corrections employees.

The agreement between the county and the Fraternal Order of Police, Sarpy Lodge No. 90, was approved Tuesday, June 21. It sets the starting wage for Corrections Officers at $27 an hour, up from $22.06. It also raises wages on average by 15.55% to reflect market adjustments.

“In order to attract and retain professional, experienced corrections employees, Sarpy County has to be competitive with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and other counties while ensuring the protection of the taxpayer’s dollar. This contract does that,” board chair Don Kelly said in a statement.

The new contract will take effect July 1.

The board also changed the salary schedule for the executive management team, including the county administrator, deputy county administrator, chief financial officer, assistant county administrator and corrections director.

Kelly said changes were needed after a review of comparable job salaries in the area. Future compensation is expected to be based on performance.

“The fact of the matter is people who are entrusted with high positions of authority should be compensated for it appropriately,” Kelly said.

New contracts with County Administrator Dan Hoins and Chief Financial Officer William E. Conley were also approved by the county board.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

