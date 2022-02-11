Sarpy County Attorney files ‘Notice of Aggravators’ in Silva case

PAPILLION -- Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov has filed a “notice of aggravators” in relation to the death penalty case against Roberto Silva, Jr., the defendant who opened fire at a Bellevue Sonic Drive-In near 15th Street and Cornhusker Road on Nov. 21, 2020.

Four employees were shot inside the restaurant, and three employees were able to flee without injury. Two of the victims died at the scene.

“Filing the ‘notice of aggravators’ is the next procedural step in this case. It provides notice to the defendant of the state’s grounds for seeking the death penalty in this case,” Polikov said in a press release.

The aggravating circumstances are:

(1) The murders were committed in an effort to conceal the commission of a crime, or to conceal the identity of the perpetrator of such crime;

(2) The murders were especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence;

(3) At the time the murders were committed, the offender also committed another murder;

(4) The offender knowingly created a great risk of death to at least several persons; and

(5) The murders were committed knowingly to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental function or the enforcement of the laws.

Silva also recently pleaded guilty to the charge of identity theft. Silva illegally used another person’s identity and Sonic Drive-In mobile account to obtain food from the same Sonic three days before the shootings. The judge sentenced Silva to six months in prison for that crime, but credited him with six months of time served.

Silva remains in jail awaiting trial on the charges related to the shooting.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.