Sarpy County Board retires K9 Cop

PAPILLION -- The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners bid farewell to a faithful K9 officer at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, Mar 1.

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Deputy Staack is being retired, or in government parlance, “declared surplus property.” The nine-year-old Belgian Malinois has been with the sheriff’s office since 2015, and been partnered with Deputy Jason Jones since 2017.

He is named in memory of Investigator Rick Staack, who lost his battle with cancer in 2013.

A German émigré, Staack received certifications in narcotic detection, patrol, tracking and evidence recovery during his service. In total, Staack served six years on overnight road patrol, as well as special duty with the SWAT Team.

“They put their lives on the line everyday for the officers and for the general public,” Sheriff Jeff Davis said.

Staack has been given to Jones, who is able to provide suitable care for him.

The board also recognized Dr. Erich Rachwitz and the Twin Creek Animal Hospital for the exemplary veterinary treatment provided to Staack. Rachwitz saved Staack's life on two separate occasions. First, when he performed emergency surgery to remove Staack's spleen; and more recently, when he removed Staack's leg after finding bone cancer.

Actions by the board include:

• Committed the use of $7.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the following projects:

• Sewer Modifications to sewer lines/systems $4,950,000

• Mental Health Board Forensic Psychiatry Fellowship with UNMC for Jail $1,202,857

• IS Network connectivity to agencies & single sign‐on $540,000

• Fontanelle Forest Camp Brewster, Krim and Wakonda Houses renovations and repairs $503,900

• Sheriff Incident Command & Crisis Negotiations Unit vehicle $275,000

• Sarpy/Cass Health Dept. Equipment & Technology upgrades $115,000

• Springfield/Gretna VFD Upgrade pagers for volunteer firefighters $100,000

• GIS/Sewer Planimetric mapping ‐ building footprints & pavement $90,000

• Tri‐City Food Pantry purchase of transport van $50,000

This is the second round of ARPA fund distributed by the county. $14.4 million was doled out in December. Another $14 million is expected to be dispersed in May, including $9 million in general government projects and $5 million for COVID-19 relief programs.

-- Directed the purchasing department to request bids and set date of sale for county owned land at 144th Street & Harrison Street, a portion of Lot 240B Willow Creek Replat. The county currently owns vacant land on the southwest corner, purchased in 2005 after an interlocal agreement between the county and City of Omaha for the potential widening of Harrison Street from 135th to 147th Streets. This land has largely unused and there are no plans for future use.

--Awarded a contract to Eyman Plumbing, Heating & Air for Juvenile Justice Center chiller replacement project (a water based cooling system) for $112,463. The existing unit is more than 20 years old. Installation is expected for late September or October.

--Approved the Indirect Cost Allocation Plan by Maximus Consulting Services, Inc. for use in Fiscal Year 2023. The allocation plan determines reimbursement rates for child support collections and enforcement, the daily rate for housing juveniles, the daily rate for housing prisoners in the county correctional center, and the daily cost of a juvenile in the CARE Program and the overall indirect cost rate for Sarpy County.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

