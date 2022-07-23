Sarpy County CASA director accused of stealing donations

Volunteers with Sarpy County are continuing to advocate for children involved with the court system, even as the agency's director faces criminal charges.

Sarpy County CASA Executive Director Paula Creps was arrested Thursday night after county officials were alerted to allegations of theft earlier in the day.

CASAs -- short for court-appointed special advocates -- work with children who experience abuse or neglect. The volunteers are appointed by judges to speak for the child's best interest irrespective of the other parties that may be involved in a court process.

After receiving the allegations of theft, county officials contacted the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, who began investigating Creps' use of funds donated to the CASA program through a nonprofit organization, according to a county news release.

"We're continuing to investigate," Lt. James Wrigley said Friday. "It's still very early in the investigation, and it's still ongoing."

A criminal complaint states that Creps is accused of theft by deception of property given to CASA through Lift Up Sarpy County worth between $1,500 and $5,000. Creps is also charged with unauthorized use of a financial transaction device between March 3 and July 18.

Both offenses are Class IV felonies, which carry a maximum sentence, if convicted, of up to two years imprisonment with 12 months of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine.

Creps, who is a 51-year-old Papillion resident, had a hearing Friday where she was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, which does not require payment of 10% to get out of jail. The bond would become due if a judge finds she does not meet its conditions, such as appearing at future court dates.

A preliminary appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16. Creps did not have an attorney listed in court records Friday, according to a county spokesperson.

Sarpy County CASA is a department of the county government, although it uses volunteers to provide advocacy services to children in the court system. Lift Up Sarpy County serves "as the conduit between many organizations," according to its website.

Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, communications manager for Sarpy County, said Creps is a county employee and was placed on leave following her arrest. Donations to CASA are made through Lift Up Sarpy County and not directly to the county government, she said.

"It is those donated funds that are in question," Stubenhofer-Barrett said.

As of Friday, the county turned everything over to the Sheriff's Office, she said.

The CASA office has other employees, she said, and the county remains committed to making sure that the court-appointed special advocates remain in place.

"We remain very committed to CASA and the children that we advocate for," Stubenhofer-Barrett said. "We intend to fully support the CASAs in their efforts."