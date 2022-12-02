Sarpy County Chamber presents Polikov with elected official award

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov is the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Elected Official of the Year.

The Sarpy County Chamber honored Polikov on Oct. 27 during the group’s annual awards ceremony, according to a news release distributed by Sarpy County.

“Lee is often relied upon for his calm, thoughtful and 30,000-foot approach to issues,” Chamber President Karen Gibler said on behalf of the selection committee. “His tenure and accomplishments in the office are unmatched.”

The Sarpy Chamber Government Affairs Group lauded Polikov for his involvement in innovative initiatives, including Teen Court, Alcohol Diversion, Mental Health Diversion, Wellness Court, Werner Park and the Sarpy County Wastewater Agency. They also recognized him as an integral force in support of mental health services for those who encounter the criminal justice system, an effort that ultimately helps reduce recidivism.

The group, made up of about 50 decision-makers, came together to recognize Polikov who they said stands out for his service. Polikov accepted the award in front of more than 400 people who attended the ceremony to celebrate the award-winners.

“It's an honor to be recognized this way,” Polikov said. “The award really belongs to the staff. I’ve been fortunate to hire good people and keep them. I get credit for the outstanding job they do, and I’m proud to work with this County Attorney’s Office.”

Polikov was appointed to lead the Sarpy County Attorney Office in 1999 and has served five full terms. During his tenure, six deputy county attorneys have been appointed to judgeships.

Prior to his appointment, Polikov spent 26 years with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, during which he helped grow the office from 23 staff members to more than 200 to serve Nebraska's fastest-growing county.